Everton complete signing of ex-Arsenal striker after fending off 'plenty of competition from other clubs'
Everton have completed the signing of Omari Benjamin.
The striker joins the Blues’ under-21s after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season - and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Goodison Park.
Benjamin had a period on trial at Everton during the 2023-24 campaign. He scored in a 2-1 win over subsequent Premier League 2 champions Tottenham.
The 18-year-old represented Arsenal in the UEFA Youth League during the 2023-24 campaign and he has been capped for Wales at under-19 level. On his switch to the Toffees, Benjamin told Everton’s website: “This is a really exciting opportunity for me. I’m keen to show what I can do on the pitch and excited at what is to come at Everton.
“When I came here on trial, the boys and staff were really nice, there was a good feel to the club and everyone was really welcoming so it made to easy to sign here.”
“I’d say I’m an exciting forward who likes to drive at opponents and score goals. I’m really keen to get started. This season, I just want to show what I can do and then, longer-term, get a chance to impress in the senior team set-up and, one day, play for Everton and help the club as much as I can.”
Everton director of academy, Gareth Prosser, said: “We are delighted to welcome Omari to Everton. Our staff worked hard to bring him to Finch Farm with plenty of competition from other clubs.
“Omari has a lot of talent and we look forward to working with him to help fulfil his undoubted potential.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.