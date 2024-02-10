Register
BREAKING

Everton confirm 21-year-old completes departure after January transfer window shuts

Everton transfer news as a young goalkeeper departs on loan.
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Feb 2024, 18:06 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 21:57 GMT
Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton under-21s goalkeeper Jack Barrett has completed a loan move to Cavalry FC.

The 21-year-old makes the switch to the Candian Premier League club for the remainder of the season. Barrett has made three appearances for the under-21s this season in Premier League 2 and has been with the club since the age of nine.

Cavalry are currently top of the Canadian Premier League by 13 points after 28 matches.

Related topics:Premier League 2