Sean Dyche has revealed that Arnaut Danjuma could make a return to Everton’s squad for Monday’s trip to Chelsea.

The on-loan Villarreal forward has been absent for more than two months after suffering ankle ligament damage in a 0-0 draw at Fulham. Danjuma has slowly been making progress as he eyes a return to full fitness.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, revealed that the Dutchman is due to play in a ‘bounce back’ back tomorrow - likely to be for the under-21s against Blackburn Rovers. And if he comes through that then Danjuma - who has scored two goals in 20 games this season - is likely to be involved in Everton’s clash at Chelsea.

The Toffees manager said: “Hopefully [he’ll be available] providing he has come through today, which I’m pretty sure he has. He’s got a bounce game tomorrow so we’re going to use that and get him some minute and then he should be at least in the thoughts to Monday’s squad.”

Amadou Onana is back in training after missing last week’s 1-0 win over Burnley - Everton’s first victory in 14 Premier League matches. Idrissa Gana Gueye was also absent following the birth of his child but will also make a return to action.