Everton confirm Bill Kenwright and directors decision for Southampton clash

Everton confirm board of directors will not attend Southampton clash.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed the board of directors will not attend today’s clash against Southampton because of safety concerns.

Fans are planning a sit-in protest after the game amid unrest towards owner Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the Goodison Park hierarchy.

A club statement said: “Everton’s Board of Directors have been instructed not to attend today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.

“Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

The Board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the Club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches.

“A Security & Safety Advisor said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

