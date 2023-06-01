Register
Everton confirm multiple player exits as club prepares for pivotal transfer window

Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre will not be at Goodsion Park next season.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:37 BST

Conor Coady has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers after Everton passed up an option to convert the defender’s season-long loan into a permanent deal.

The Toffees have also announced that full-back Ruben Vinagre will return to Sporting Lisbon following an injury-strewn loan spell at Goodison Park.

Coady made 25 appearances for Everton this season but fell out of favour under new manager Sean Dyche before a series of injuries in defence saw him return to the starting line-up for Sunday’s vital 1-0 win over Bournemouth which staved off relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

Coady, capped 10 times by England, joined the Toffees last August, under Dyche’s predecessor Frank Lampard, in a deal which included an option to buy, but that option has now expired.

Vinagre made only four appearances for Everton and missed the business end of the season with an injury. The Blues reportedly had the option to make his move permanent but have seemingly opted against it.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: "We want to sincerely thank Conor and Ruben for their impeccable professionalism and valuable contributions both on and off the pitch during their time with the club. We wish both players the best in their futures."

Defender Yerry Mina has already confirmed he will be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer and 11 other players could follow out of the exit door as Dyche begins a major rebuild of the squad.

Everton have stayed up by their skin of their teeth in the past two campaigns but having also suffered heavy financial losses off the field, Dyche is all too aware he won’t be handed a hefty transfer budget this summer.

