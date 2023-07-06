Everton confirm decision as ex-Leeds United goalkeeper signs deal

Everton have confirmed that Andy Lonergan has extended his stay at the club.

The goalkeeper, 39, has accepted a new one-year contract at Goodison Park.

Lonergan joined the Toffees in August 2021 on a free transfer after leaving West Brom. He hasn’t made an appearance for Everton but provided back-up to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic in the past two seasons.