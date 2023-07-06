Everton confirm decision as ex-Leeds United goalkeeper signs deal

Register
Andy Lonerganhas signed a new contract at Everton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

Everton have confirmed that Andy Lonergan has extended his stay at the club.

The goalkeeper, 39, has accepted a new one-year contract at Goodison Park.

Lonergan joined the Toffees in August 2021 on a free transfer after leaving West Brom. He hasn’t made an appearance for Everton but provided back-up to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic in the past two seasons.

Longergan made more than 200 appearances for boyhood club Preston North End earlier in his career. Meanwhile, he was part of Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League-winning squad and has represented the likes of Leeds United, Wolves,Fulham, Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

