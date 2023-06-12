Everton confirm departures of three board members as Bill Kenwright future explained

Everton have confirmed that Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Graeme Sharp and Grant Ingles have left their respective roles.

Everton have confirmed that three members of the board of directors have left their roles.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have departed Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, chairman Bill Kenwright remains in his role, for now, with an announcement about his future expected in the next 48 hours.

A statement from the departing directors said: “We have all been fully committed during our time here and are disappointed to have made the decision to leave Everton.

“We have worked tirelessly alongside our chairman in what has been a challenging period to deliver some of the most significant projects in Everton’s history – projects that will safeguard and sustain the commercial future of the Club for generations to come.

“We are proud of the commercial growth projects progressed during our time on the board, including the construction of the club’s new waterfront stadium. This construction project – the largest currently on site in the UK - is progressing at pace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The club’s partnership portfolio has also been increased and diversified, reflected in record commercial partnerships and the expansion of our work internationally.

“In addition to these commercial achievements, we take great pride in the continued growth of the Club’s social programmes and the plans that the Board has put in place for the community-led regeneration scheme at Goodison Park.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as directors. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us during our time here. We wish the club we have loved to serve every success in the future.”

Everton have confirmed that a statement about interim appointments and the future of Kenwright in the next 48 hours will be made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenwright said: “This has been a great board who have all worked tirelessly for the Club, no matter what the circumstances. My relationship with Denise has been known as one of the closest in football. I thank her for her many achievements, particularly her magnificent work in respect of our new stadium.”

The Everton board have not attended a home game since January. Their hiatus started before the 2-1 loss to Southampton on January 14 on the grounds of a 'real and credible threat to their safety and security’.

Blues supporters have called for widespread change to the club’s hierarchy for months, with protests taking place around Goodison Park before several home games. Everton have posted combined losses of more than £300 million over the past three years and been in a Premier League relegation battle in the previous two seasons.