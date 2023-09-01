Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Everton confirm first deal of transfer deadline day as club confirm key clause in contract

Everton have allowed Neal Maupay to join Brentford.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 23:22 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:30 BST

Everton have confirmed the departure of Neal Maupay. The striker has completed a deadline-day loan to his former club Brentford.

Maupay signed for the Toffees last summer yet has scored just one goal in 31 games in what has been a wretched period for him. However, he enjoyed a fruitful spell at the Bees earlier in his career which earned him a move to Brighton.

And Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident that Maupay can recapture the form he previously displayed. Frank said: “I’m very happy to have Neal back at the club. He had two great years when he was here last time.

Most Popular

“He was our top goalscorer in the Championship, scored 25 goals, and really helped us progress. He’s been on a football journey and now he’s back.

“Neal will strengthen the squad, the front positions. As a player, he’s a very good link-up player, a pressing player. As a nine, he’ll find good positions in the box and I think he’s a good finisher.

“I have no doubt that Neal will come back to us, come into a club and a culture he knows, and will thrive and find a very high level.”

Brentford have confirmed that the deal for Maupay ‘includes an option to make the transfer permanent’.

Related topics:Neal MaupayThomas FrankBrentford