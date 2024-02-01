Everton confirm first deal of transfer deadline day as midfielder departs
The 21-year-old links up with Everton hero Duncan Ferguson.
Everton youngster Sean McAllister has departed on loan for Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the rest of the season.
The midfielder links up with Toffees hero Duncan Ferguson at the Scottish Championship outfit.
McAllister, 21, has scored five goals in his past six games for Everton under-21s and heads out for his maiden taste of senior football. The former Northern Ireland under-19 international is still to make his first-team debut for the Blues but was on the bench for the final two games of last season.