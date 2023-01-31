Register
Everton confirm first done deal of January transfer deadline day

Everton transfer news as defender leaves club to join Sunderland.

By Will Rooney
Everton have confirmed that defender Joe Anderson has left the club.

The 21-year-old has completed a January transfer deadline day move to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

Anderson is capable of playing left-back and centre-back and made 17 appearances for the under-21s this season.

An Everton statement said: “Everton Under-21s defender Joe Anderson has completed a permanent transfer to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

“The 21-year-old moves to the Championship club after joining Everton Academy at the age of 15.

“Versatile at left-back and in central defence, Anderson was a regular for the Blues’ Under-21s for the past three seasons.

“Everyone at Everton wishes Joe the best for the future.”

