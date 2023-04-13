Register
Everton confirm fresh injury blow amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin update ahead of Fulham clash

Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Fulham.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

Sean Dyche kept his cards close to his chest about whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return for Everton against Fulham on Saturday.

The striker has missed the past nine games for the Toffees and been available for just one game since Sean Dyche’s arrival as manager.

Everton have been patient with Calvert-Lewin given his previous fitness problems to ensure that he doesn’t break down again. He has been back in training but Dyche did not reveal if the centre-forward will be involved.

Asked if there’s any truth Calvert-Lewin will be back against Fulham at Goodison Park, the Toffees boss replied: “The truth is he is training and is going along well.”

Pressed on how Calvert-Lewin has looked in training, Dyche retored with a curt: “Good.”

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the clash with a hamstring injury he suffered in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United. The Everton skipper looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

