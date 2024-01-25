Everton confirm fresh injury blow as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Seamus Coleman updates given
Everton injury news ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town.
Andre Gomes will miss Everton's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town.
The midfielder has sustained a fresh blow that means he'll be absent for the Goodison Park tie. Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure (both hamstring) will both remained sidelined, with Doucoure more 'longer term' according to Sean Dyche.
Ashley Young made an outing for the under-21s in a 2-1 win over Benfica last night but won't be risked. Dele (hip) remains absent.