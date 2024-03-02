Everton make two changes for today's Premier League clash against West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin drops down to the bench, with Beto instead starting up front. Calvert-Lewin hasn't scored in 20 games for the Toffees - his last effort coming in the 1-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium four months ago.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye misses out with a groin injury after limping off in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Brighton. Amadou Onana, who was a slight doubt in the build-up, comes in for Gueye in midfield.

Everton go in pursuit of their first league win in 10 matches. They were boosted earlier this week by the news that their points deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules was reduced from 10 to six.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Harrison, Beto, McNeil.