Everton injury update on Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina after the defenders suffered setbacks in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Everton have confirmed that Ben Godfrey will be sidelined for three months.

The centre-back suffered a fractured fibula in the Toffees’ Premier League opening-day defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Godfrey was stretchered off in the first half and taken to hospital.

Now the England international will be absent until November

An Everton statement said: “Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained during Saturday’s Premier League opener against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

“The defender will now begin rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of the club’s medical team and is expected to be out for around three months.”

Mina latest

Yerry Mina receives treatment during Everton’s loss to Chelsea. PIcture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fellow defender Yerry Mina limped off in the second half against Chelsea.

He has ankle ligament damage and is due to see a specialist later this week.