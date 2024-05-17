Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Everton have confirmed they have triggered Idrissa Gana Gueye’s contract extension.

The midfielder’s option for an additional year on his Toffees deal has been taken - meaning he’s now under contract until the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have been offered respective 12-month deals. Goodison Park captain Coleman has admitted he’s considering his future.

Andre Gomes and Andy Lonergan will depart Goodison Park after Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

Dele Alli, however, will be back remain at Everton for treatment despite his contract coming to a close. The midfielder has not made a single appearance this season, having had a hip operation in April 2023 and groin surgery earlier this year.