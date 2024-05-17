Everton confirm Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ashley Young and Dele Alli future decisions as trio to leave
Everton have confirmed they have triggered Idrissa Gana Gueye’s contract extension.
The midfielder’s option for an additional year on his Toffees deal has been taken - meaning he’s now under contract until the summer of 2025.
Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have been offered respective 12-month deals. Goodison Park captain Coleman has admitted he’s considering his future.
Andre Gomes and Andy Lonergan will depart Goodison Park after Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.
Dele Alli, however, will be back remain at Everton for treatment despite his contract coming to a close. The midfielder has not made a single appearance this season, having had a hip operation in April 2023 and groin surgery earlier this year.
Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma’s respective loans from Leeds United and Villarreal are set to expire. Everton have confirmed that they remain in discussions with Leeds about signing Harrison on a permanent basis but Danjuma will return to Spain.
