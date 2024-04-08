Everton fans head to Goodison Park. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed that they have begun an appeal process after being hit with a second points deduction by the Premier League.

The Toffees have been slapped with the punishment after being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules by an independent commission following a three-day hearing last month. It has been deemed that Everton overspent by £16.6 million in the 2022-23 season. Clubs are allowed to record losses of £105 million over a three-year period.

The independent commission took into account mitigating circumstances including the war in Ukraine which led to UK sanctions on Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov - whose company USM held a £20 million sponsorship deal with Everton. The argument of double jeopardy was also considered, with the Toffees already being punished for two of the three financial years in the set of accounts under scrutiny.

The Blues were given a 10-point deduction for breaking regulations by £19.5 million in 2021-22 - although that was reduced to six on appeal. And Everton, who have dropped to 16th in the Premier League table and are now only two points above the relegation zone, will hope that an appeal board reduces their latest punishment again.

A club statement said: “In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23.

“The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction. While the Club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.

“Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

“The Club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.