Everton confirm Jack Harrison decision as Leeds United loanee still awaits debut

Jack Harrison has now officially been given an Everton squad number.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST
Everton have confirmed that Jack Harrison will wear the No.11 shirt.

The winger joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window. However, he still awaits his debut as he battles back from a hip injury.

Harrison had previously not been handed a squad number. But after Demarai Gray’s exit to Al Ettifaq, Gray has taken over the jersey. Earlier this summer, James Tarkowski switched to No.6 while Nathan Patterson changed to No.2 and Dele reverted back to No.20 after his loan spell at Besiktas last season.

Everton’s squad numbers in full

1 Jordan Pickford

2 Nathan Patterson

5 Michael Keane

6 James Tarkowski

7 Dwight McNeil

8 Amadou Onana

9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

10 Arnaut Danjuma

11 Jack Harrison

12 Joao Virginia

14 Beto

16 Abdoulaye Doucoure

18 Ashley Young

19 Vitalli Mykolenko

20 Dele

21 Andre Gomes

22 Ben Godfrey

23 Seamus Coleman

27 Idrissa Gana Gueye

28 Youssef Chermiti

31 Andy Lonergan

32 Jarrad Branthwaite

37 James Garner

43 Billy Crellin

61 Lewis Dobbin

62 Tyler Onyango