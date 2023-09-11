Everton confirm Jack Harrison decision as Leeds United loanee still awaits debut
Jack Harrison has now officially been given an Everton squad number.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Everton have confirmed that Jack Harrison will wear the No.11 shirt.
The winger joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window. However, he still awaits his debut as he battles back from a hip injury.
Harrison had previously not been handed a squad number. But after Demarai Gray’s exit to Al Ettifaq, Gray has taken over the jersey. Earlier this summer, James Tarkowski switched to No.6 while Nathan Patterson changed to No.2 and Dele reverted back to No.20 after his loan spell at Besiktas last season.
Everton’s squad numbers in full
1 Jordan Pickford
2 Nathan Patterson
5 Michael Keane
6 James Tarkowski
7 Dwight McNeil
8 Amadou Onana
9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
10 Arnaut Danjuma
11 Jack Harrison
12 Joao Virginia
14 Beto
16 Abdoulaye Doucoure
18 Ashley Young
19 Vitalli Mykolenko
20 Dele
21 Andre Gomes
22 Ben Godfrey
23 Seamus Coleman
27 Idrissa Gana Gueye
28 Youssef Chermiti
31 Andy Lonergan
32 Jarrad Branthwaite
37 James Garner
43 Billy Crellin
61 Lewis Dobbin
62 Tyler Onyango