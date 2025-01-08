Everton confirm first January transfer window decision as club statement released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have announced that a youngster out on loan has returned to Goodiosn Park.

Everton have confirmed that Tyler Onyango has returned from his loan spell.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season at League One side Stockport County. He made 10 appearances at Edgeley Park. Having come through the Toffees’ academy as a midfielder, he was utilised in a three-man defence by County. But he has suffered a hamstring injury and, as a result, his loan deal has been brought to a close and he returns to Finch Farm to undergo treatment for his setback.

Onyango has previously had loans at Burton Albion and Forest Green Rovers respectively. He had made four appearances for Everton, having been handed his debut by Carlo Ancelotti aged 17 in an FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

An Everton statement said: “Everton Under-21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has returned to the Club from his loan spell with Stockport County after sustaining a hamstring injury.

“The 21-year-old, who joined the Blues’ Academy at the age of eight, made 10 appearances for Dave Challinor’s League One side, having initially moved to Edgeley Park for the 2024/25 campaign. However, due to his injury, Onyango’s loan has been ended as he undergoes rehabilitation with Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.

“Onyango has made four senior team appearances for the Blues after being handed his debut aged 17 in an FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021.”

Stockport County added: “County loanees Michael Mellon, Tyler Onyango and Tayo Adaramola have both left Edgeley Park, having been recalled by their respective parent clubs.

“Scotland U21 international Mellon will return to parent club Burnley, having made four appearances for County since joining in the Summer.

“Defender Tyler Onyango impressed in his 10 appearances for the club since joining on loan from Everton, often featuring on the right of our back three, but now returns to Goodison Park following a long-term injury picked up in our victory over Forest Green Rovers in November.

“We would like to thank both players for their contributions over the first half of the season and we wish each of them well in the next stage of their career.”