Everton have confirmed that Ishe Samuels-Smith has left to join Chelsea.
The Toffees will receive ‘a significant compensation fee’ as the 17-year-old departs for Stamford Bridge. The Athletic reported that Everton could earn close to £4 million.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samuels-Smith made 29 appearances for both Everton’s under-21s and under-18s last season. The left-back was also on the bench for Sean Dyche’s side’s loss to Fulham in the Premier League in April.
Samuels-Smith is also an England youth international, having represented the Young Lions at the European under-17s Championships earlier this summer.
He becomes the latest academy product to exit Goodison Park after Ellis Simms was sold to Coventry City. Meanwhile, Isaac Price turned down a new contract to join Standard Liege while Lewis Gibson made a similar decision to move to Plymouth Argyle.