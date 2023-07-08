Register
Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST
Ishe Samuels-Smith in action for England. Picture: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFBIshe Samuels-Smith in action for England. Picture: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB
Ishe Samuels-Smith in action for England. Picture: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB

Everton have confirmed that Ishe Samuels-Smith has left to join Chelsea.

The Toffees will receive ‘a significant compensation fee’ as the 17-year-old departs for Stamford Bridge. The Athletic reported that Everton could earn close to £4 million.

Samuels-Smith made 29 appearances for both Everton’s under-21s and under-18s last season. The left-back was also on the bench for Sean Dyche’s side’s loss to Fulham in the Premier League in April.

Samuels-Smith is also an England youth international, having represented the Young Lions at the European under-17s Championships earlier this summer.

He becomes the latest academy product to exit Goodison Park after Ellis Simms was sold to Coventry City. Meanwhile, Isaac Price turned down a new contract to join Standard Liege while Lewis Gibson made a similar decision to move to Plymouth Argyle.