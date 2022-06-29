Everton have arranged a clash against Championship side Blackpool.

Everton have confirmed they will play a pre-season friendly against Blackpool.

Frank Lampard’s side will travel to Bloomfield Road on Sunday 24 July (15.00 BST kick-off).

And four former Toffees will line-up for Michael Appleton’s Championship side.

Luke Garbutt, Callum Connolly, Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery are under contract at the Seasiders.

They all spent time at Goodison Park earlier in their respective careers but totalled just 13 first-team appearances between them.

Tickets for the game arepriced at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors (over-65s and 18-21) and £5 for under-18s.

The clash takes place after Everton return from their pre-season tour to America.

The Bues face Arsenal in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday 16 July (00.00 BST).