Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The Toffees academy product spent last campaign at League One side Fleetwood where he made a total of 44 appearances in all competitions.

And having been put through his paces by Sean Dyche during he first half of pre-season, Warrington now steps up to the Championship to continue his development at newly-promoted Plymouth.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Lewis has benefitted greatly from his previous loan spells and we believe his move to Plymouth in a competitive league like the Championship will provide him with further key experience to support his development and help him continue the impressive progress he has made at Everton.”

Plymouth manager and former Everton trainee Steven Schumacher said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Lewis to Argyle for this season. He had a very good season in League One with Fleetwood last year, and I am very confident he will replicate that in the Championship with us.