Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Everton confirm latest summer transfer as Kevin Thelwell explains deal

Everton transfer news as Lewis Warrington departs on loan.

By Will Rooney
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:50 BST

Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The Toffees academy product spent last campaign at League One side Fleetwood where he made a total of 44 appearances in all competitions.

And having been put through his paces by Sean Dyche during he first half of pre-season, Warrington now steps up to the Championship to continue his development at newly-promoted Plymouth.

Most Popular

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Lewis has benefitted greatly from his previous loan spells and we believe his move to Plymouth in a competitive league like the Championship will provide him with further key experience to support his development and help him continue the impressive progress he has made at Everton.”

Plymouth manager and former Everton trainee Steven Schumacher said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Lewis to Argyle for this season. He had a very good season in League One with Fleetwood last year, and I am very confident he will replicate that in the Championship with us.

“He is a very energetic midfielder, full of running, who will complement our style of play perfectly, and add to our options in that area of the pitch.”

Related topics:FleetwoodSean DycheLeague One