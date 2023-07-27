Everton confirm latest summer transfer as Kevin Thelwell explains decision

Stanley Mills’ loan switch from Everton has been confirmed.

The versatile 19-year-old has joined Oxford United for the 2023-24 season.

The highly-rated Mills has made two first-team appearances for the Toffees - both in the Carabao Cup last season. And for the under-21s, he enjoyed a prolific campaign as he recorded 13 goals in 21 games.

Mills, the son of former Leeds United and England defender Danny, it capable of playing in several positions on the right flank. Now he joins League One side Oxford to help his promising progress.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Stan has made encouraging progress through our academy, resulting in competitive action and training sessions with our men’s senior team.

“His move to Oxford United is his first loan switch and will provide him with vital experience in League One to support the next phase of his development.”