Sean Dyche makes two changes as Everton return to action after a three-week absence against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to spearhead the attack, having been on the bench in the previous two games. Beto is among the substitutes.

And in defence, captain Seamus Coleman makes just a second start of the season after injury issues.

Coleman comes in at right-back, with Ben Godfrey shifted to the left-hand side with Vitalli Mykolenko absent.