Everton confirm new defender absent as Sean Dyche makes two changes against Bournemouth

Everton team to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
By Will Rooney
Published 30th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 14:06 GMT

Sean Dyche makes two changes as Everton return to action after a three-week absence against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to spearhead the attack, having been on the bench in the previous two games. Beto is among the substitutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in defence, captain Seamus Coleman makes just a second start of the season after injury issues.

Coleman comes in at right-back, with Ben Godfrey shifted to the left-hand side with Vitalli Mykolenko absent.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back from a hamstring injury having missed the previous two games with a groin injury. However, Lewis Dobbin misses out because of an ankle problem.

Related topics:Sean DycheBournemouth