Everton confirm new defender absent as Sean Dyche makes two changes against Bournemouth
Sean Dyche makes two changes as Everton return to action after a three-week absence against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to spearhead the attack, having been on the bench in the previous two games. Beto is among the substitutes.
And in defence, captain Seamus Coleman makes just a second start of the season after injury issues.
Coleman comes in at right-back, with Ben Godfrey shifted to the left-hand side with Vitalli Mykolenko absent.
Idrissa Gana Gueye is back from a hamstring injury having missed the previous two games with a groin injury. However, Lewis Dobbin misses out because of an ankle problem.