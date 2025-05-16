Everton new stadium news as Hill Dickinson have been issued the stadium naming rights.

Everton have confirmed their new stadium rights partners for the club’s new stadium as law firm Hill Dickinson.

The Toffees’ state-of-the-art ground located at Bramley-Moore Dock will now be known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of their move for the start of the 2025-26 season. A long-term agreement has been brokered and the deal is one of the largest football stadium naming rights deals in Europe.

Hill Dickinson was founded in 1810, with the commercial law firm boasting 11 offices across the UK, Europe and Asia. Its headquarters are located in St Paul's Square, Liverpool city centre, which is in close proximity to the 52,888-seater ground.

Angus Kinnear, who took up his role as Chief Executive Officer of Everton earlier this week, said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding — it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration.”

The naming rights agreement with Hill Dickinson will create a shared legacy that extends beyond matchdays. Hill Dickinson will work closely with Everton in the Community, helping to amplify the reach and impact of the Club’s award-winning charitable programmes and of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together."

Craig Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Hill Dickinson, said: “To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We believe deeply in what this project stands for — a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future. This partnership is about legacy, ambition and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference.

“As Hill Dickinson continues to grow internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots — and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe."

Further announcements will be made in due course, including partnership community programmes, commercial activations and milestone moments leading up to the opening of Hill Dickinson Stadium.