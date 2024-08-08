Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton have partnered with Aramark UK ahead of their new stadium opening.

Everton have partnered with Aramark UK to create a ‘revolutionary’ experience to the club’s new stadium.

The Toffees’ new 52,888-seat ground at Bramley-Moore Dock opens next year, with Aramark becoming a founding partner after agreeing ‘one of the biggest commercial deals in the club’s history’.

Aramark are industry experts in creating food and beverage-led venue experiences, which fans can enjoy when the new stadium opens its doors for the start of the 2025-26 season. They will ‘deliver new innovative experiences for Evertonians at the new stadium, using the most modern technologies to revolutionise fan experience, with the quality of food and beverage provision and speed of service at the forefront’. It will include self-serving beer and foot that can be collected via order.

Already part of Aramark’s portfolio includes Atletico Madrid’s Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, the Olympiastadionas in Berlin - which hosted the Euro 2024 final - as well as NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field among many others. Aramark will also work with Everton in the Community to promote career opportunities at the stadium, which will create more than 1,200 jobs.

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s chief commercial and communications officer, said: “This is a landmark partnership for the club and we are delighted to welcome Aramark as a founding partner. Their mission to set the standard for excellence and their alignment with our vision to create exceptional experiences for Evertonians really resonated with us.

“Aramark understands what goes into and what is required to deliver high profile and multi-purpose venues. As we look forward to the Club’s bright future at our new home, we are focused on working together to deliver the right type of experience for every fan and every visitor, both within the stadium and on The Plaza.

“By utilising Aramark’s global expertise across many industries, we will be adopting the very latest in retail technology to make a visit to Everton Stadium an amazing experience for every Evertonian. Evertonians deserve the best and we are working with a global industry leader in Aramark to offer unrivalled experiences at our new home.”