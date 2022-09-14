Everton have registered their 25-man Premier League squad.

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton's 25-man Premier League squad has been confirmed.

And there are no surprise omissions from Frank Lampard's set-up - which he cannot change until the January transfer window opens.

Included in the list is goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, who joined the Toffees on a free transfer on Tuesday following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.

Meanwhile, Andros Townsend and Ben Godfrey are also in the squad. Townsend hasn't played for Everton since March as he continues to recover from a long-term ACL injury.

Godfrey suffered a fractured leg on the opening day of the season against Chelsea and is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Gordon and Nathan Patterson, along with summer signings Amadou Onana and James Garner ,are registered as under-21 players - as they were bore before 1 January 2022 .

Therefore, they do not count towards the 25-man quota.

Everton’s 25-man Premier League squad (*Home grown)

Goalkeepers: Begovic*, Crellin*, Jakupovic, Lonergan*, Pickford*

Defenders: Coady*, Coleman, Godfrey*, Holgate*, Keane*, Mina, Mykolenko, Tarkowki*, Vinagre.

Midfielders: Allan, Davies*, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi*.

Forwards: Calvert-Lewin*, Gray*, Maupay, McNeil*, Rondon, Townsend*.