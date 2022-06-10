Everton have announced their 2022 retained list with Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jonjoe Kenny leaving.

Four senior players will leave Everton at the end of the month.

Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jonjoe Kenny all depart Goodison Park following the release of the club’s retained list.

The latter was offered fresh terms but has opted to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Kenny, an academy graduate, made 50 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Sigurdsson, 32, was Everton’s record signing when arriving for £40 million from Swansea City in 2017.

The midfielder was unavailable throughout the 2021-22 season and played 156 times in total.

Tosun was recruited for £27 million from Besiktas in January - yet managed just 11 goals in 61 appearances.

The striker, 31, had loan spells back at his former club and Crystal Palace.

Delph struggled with injuries after he joined from Manchester City for £8 million in 2019 and made just 40 outings in total.

However, the former England international, 32, did play a key role to help Everton avoid Premier League relegation in 2021-22.

Frank Lampard’s side picked up 11 points in six games when Delph featured during the business end of the season.

The club have taken up a one-year option to extend No.2 goalkeeper Asmir Begovic’s contract.

Meanwhile, third-choice keeper Andy Lonergan - who was part of Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League-winning squad - has been offered a new deal.

The Toffees are in negotiations with Lewis Gibson, who had a difficult season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday due to injuries.