Everton confirm second January transfer deadline day deal as defender links up with ex-Liverpool man
Everton transfer news as Elijah Campbell joins Fleetwood Town.
Everton youngster Elijah Campbell has completed a January deadline day loan departure to Fleetwood Town.
The 19-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back, links up with the Toffees for the remainder of the season.
Campbell has served as captain for the majority of his appearances for Everton under-21s this season. Now he completed a switch to Fleetwood, who are battling League One relegation and are managed by former Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam.