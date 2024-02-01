Register
BREAKING

Everton confirm second January transfer deadline day deal as defender links up with ex-Liverpool man

Everton transfer news as Elijah Campbell joins Fleetwood Town.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Feb 2024, 21:11 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 21:12 GMT
Everton youngster Elijah Campbell. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)Everton youngster Elijah Campbell. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Everton youngster Elijah Campbell. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Everton youngster Elijah Campbell has completed a January deadline day loan departure to Fleetwood Town.

The 19-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back, links up with the Toffees for the remainder of the season.

Campbell has served as captain for the majority of his appearances for Everton under-21s this season. Now he completed a switch to Fleetwood, who are battling League One relegation and are managed by former Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam.

Related topics:League OneLiverpoolCharlie AdamStoke City