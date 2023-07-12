Everton confirm short-term arrival of ex-Liverpool and Nottingham Forest man

Everton have announced that Billy Mercer has joined the club as goalkeeping coach on a short-term basis.
Mercer will cover for the highly-rated goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, who is set to undergo knee surgery.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 54-year-old is present at the Toffees’ pre-season training camp in Switzerland where he will put Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan and Billy Crellin through their paces.
Mercer worked with Everton manager Sean Dyche when he was in charge at Burnley.
Mercer started his playing career at Liverpool, having grown up in the Cantril Farm area of the city. He then went on to represent Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and Bristol City before retiring in 2003.