Everton confirm triple injury boost for Arsenal clash as Jack Harrison update given
Everton team news in full ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal.
Sean Dyche has provided an Evertonteam news update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed the past two games with a facial injury he suffered in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last month.
The striker, who has suffered injuries over the past two years and was carefully managed during pre-season, is back available.
Jack Harrison is still to make his debut since signing on loan from Leeds United because of a hip injury. The winger was spotted in team training earlier this week but the game comes too son.
Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “Dom back on the grass again and should be clear. Jack Harrison now on the grass and is feeling good. Not Jack, he’s only just out on the grass working with the team. Actually training with us, literally just days. Dom has managed to keep his fitness and will be coming back into the fold.”
Jarrad Branthwaite dropped out of England under-20 duty with a minor groin issue but is fine to feature. Lewis Dobbin missed the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break with knocks.
Seamus Coleman (knee) is back running on the grass and has set his sights on returning to action next month. Dele (hip) continues his recovery.
Dyche added: “Dele bit of time away, Seamus bit of time away. Dobbo is back. Jarrad is fine, knocks nothing too major so we are getting strong.”