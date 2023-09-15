Everton confirm triple injury boost for Arsenal clash as Jack Harrison update given

Everton team news in full ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed the past two games with a facial injury he suffered in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who has suffered injuries over the past two years and was carefully managed during pre-season, is back available.

Jack Harrison is still to make his debut since signing on loan from Leeds United because of a hip injury. The winger was spotted in team training earlier this week but the game comes too son.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “Dom back on the grass again and should be clear. Jack Harrison now on the grass and is feeling good. Not Jack, he’s only just out on the grass working with the team. Actually training with us, literally just days. Dom has managed to keep his fitness and will be coming back into the fold.”

Jarrad Branthwaite dropped out of England under-20 duty with a minor groin issue but is fine to feature. Lewis Dobbin missed the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break with knocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seamus Coleman (knee) is back running on the grass and has set his sights on returning to action next month. Dele (hip) continues his recovery.