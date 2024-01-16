Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Seamus Coleman is a doubt for Everton's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Toffees captain has recently returned from a long-term injury. He's started the past two games, one of which was a 0-0 draw at Palace which meant the tie was taken to Merseyside.

Coleman is suffering from a tight hamstring that he picked up in last weekend's goalless stalemate with Aston Villa.

Abdoulaye Doucoure returned against Villa from a hamstring issue of his own, having missed the previous six games. The midfielder is suffering from fatigue which means he's another player uncertain.

Ashley Young is back in team training but the game comes too son. Dele (hip) remains sidelined while Idrissa Gana Gueye is on African Cup of Nations duty with Senegal.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: "Youngy is back on the grass with us but it's too quick for him.