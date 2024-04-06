Everton confirm why Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are absent for Burnley clash

Sean Dyche has explained why Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye are absent for Everton against Burnley.

The midfield are duo are both missing for the Toffees’ crunch clash against their Premier League rivals at Goodison Park.

Onana is missing because of an injury despite having trained ahead of the encounter. Gueye, meanwhile, does not feature after his wife gave birth last night.

It means that James Garner and Andre Gomes replace the duo. Seamus Coleman also comes in at right-back ahead of Ben Godfrey while Dominic Calvert-Lewin spearheads the attack after scoring his first goal in 24 games from the bench at Newcastle. Beto drops among the subs.

Everton boss Dyche said: "Seamus comes in with his experience. He played three in a week, so we left him out through the week to make sure he was right.

"Gana's wife gave birth overnight so he has had a lot on his plate - congratulations to them. All is well but no sleep and that sort of thing.