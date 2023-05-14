Sean Dyche has explained why Dominic Calvert-Lewin was subbed off at half-time in Everton’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

The striker was surprisingly replaced at the interval of the Goodison Park clash - having caused a handful in the opening 45 minutes.

Everton were two goals behind when Calvert-Lewin was withdrawn for Neal Maupay. The Toffees had matched Premier League leaders City for much of the first half before Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the 37th minute and then Erling Haaland crashed home a header.

Dyche revealed that Calvert-Lewin was suffering from a tight groin and Everton opted to take no risks.

The Blues boss said: “Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off. We’ll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done.”