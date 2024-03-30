Everton confirm why Vitalii Mykolenko is absent for AFC Bournemouth clash

Vitalii Mykolenko's absence for Everton's clash against Bournemouth explained.
By Will Rooney
Published 30th Mar 2024, 14:23 GMT

Everton have confirmed the reason Vitalli Mykolenko is absent for today's clash against AFC Bournemouth.

The defender is missing from the match-day squad, having made 29 appearances this season. But Mykolenko does not feature in the Toffees' first game after a three-week break because of illness.

The Ukraine international is replaced by captain Seamus Coleman, with Ben Godfrey being shifted to left-back.