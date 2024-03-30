Everton confirm why Vitalii Mykolenko is absent for AFC Bournemouth clash
Everton have confirmed the reason Vitalli Mykolenko is absent for today's clash against AFC Bournemouth.
The defender is missing from the match-day squad, having made 29 appearances this season. But Mykolenko does not feature in the Toffees' first game after a three-week break because of illness.
The Ukraine international is replaced by captain Seamus Coleman, with Ben Godfrey being shifted to left-back.