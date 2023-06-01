Register
Everton defender makes emotional statement after important transfer announcement

The defender was spotted in public and supposedly spoke to two fans.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:56 BST

Conor Coady has supposedly told two fans that he is ‘gutted’ to be leaving Everton after helping the club survive on the final day.

Having played just once in 13 games prior to the final day showdown with Bournemouth, Coady was recalled to the starting lineup. His experience and calmness helped his side to fend off the threat of the Cherries, as he, alongside James Tarkowski, produced a strong performance at the right time.

But, despite that final day effort, the club has announced they will not be triggering their option-to-buy this summer; Wolves had placed a £4.5m price tag on the England international but the club are not going to be looking towards him as an option. Thanks to social media, we got a post from two fans who managed to see the defender out walking with his family around the Albert Docks, before he posed with a photo with the two men.

Most Popular

Their caption for the photo revealed Coady’s reaction to the news: “Just bumped into him then. He’s gutted. His kids on the right in their Everton kits too.” Coady had spoken very well to the media all season long, he has Premier League experience and could certainly be a wise squad player, but seemingly Sean Dyche doesn’t share my opinion.

Last summer saw the native-Liverpudlian make a temporary switch from Wolves to Goodison Park on a season-long loan deal and Coady was utilised heavily under former manager Frank Lampard - starting 18 of his 19 games in charge.He also went onto start the first eight games of Sean Dyche’s tenure, before then being benched for the next 11 games as he couldn’t get back into the team.

The recall on the final day was down to injuries at the back and he made a vital goal-line clearance with his side leading which essentially kept Everton in the Premier League. After 25 games in all competitions, including two goals and one assist his time is up after a season, and it’s likely he will also leave Wolves.

