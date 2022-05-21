Everton have the chance to finish 15th in the Premier League if they beat Arsenal and Southampton drop points against Leicester City.

Everton head into their final Premier League game of the season with the pressure off their shoulders.

It's been a stressful campaign for the Toffees, having been battling relegation certainly for the past few months.

But supporters can now rest easy after Thursday night's dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Evertonians partied long into the wee hours and can now fully enjoy the trip to Arsenal tomorrow (16.00).

Frank Lampard could be tempted to make changes to his team. He may look to reward some of his fringe players valuable minutes or give youngsters a chance.

However, the Blues chief may also be wary of the additional prize money that could be accrued with a victory.

Everton presently sit 16th in the table but have a chance to finish a place higher.

Should Everton beat Arsenal and Southampton drop points to Leciester City, Lampard's men will leapfrog the Saints and clinch 15th.

And with that comes an addition £2.2 million in prize money, as per The Athletic.

It's reported that the Goodison Park outfit will net £11 million for clinching 16th - and £13.2 million if they finish 15th.

Granted, it's not a king's ransom for a Premier League club.

The majority of monies comes from TV rights and a cut of the central commercial revenues.