Everton playmaker Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is just one booking away from suspension

Everton boss David Moyes is preparing to face his former club West Ham United for the second time since leaving the London Stadium 15 months ago.

During his time in the capital, he guided the capital club to Conference League glory, a Europa League semi-final and European qualification in three successive seasons despite initially inheriting a group struggling at the wrong end of the division.

He’ll hope to achieve similar things with Everton in his second time around at the club and is starting to make the team his own once again, with a number of key signings, including Jack Grealish, Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. However, the latter faces a battle to control his discipline heading into the match if he’s to avoid suspension due to a key Premier League rule.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could miss key October fixtures

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has adapted well to life at Everton since making the move from Chelsea in the summer. He’s played six matches across all competitions, including every minute of every match in the Premier League and contributed both a goal and an assist in the 3-2 victory over Wolves earlier in the campaign.

The 2024 Championship Player of the Season has added greater technical ability to Everton’s midfield and clearly has a great eye for a pass as well as an ability to contribute goals in key moments. He scored four times for the Blues in the Conference League while registering a crucial assist in the final while before that at Leicester, he got into double figures for both goals and assists in the second-tier.

Dewsbury-Hall seems to suit the No.10 role really well at this moment in time, but one area that is a cause for concern is his discipline. The 27-year-old has already been booked four times in five league matches this season, leaving him just one game away from picking up a suspension.

Premier League rules state that any player that reaches five yellow cards in the first 19 matches of the season will be given a one-game suspension. This extends to a two-match suspension if players reach double figures for bookings before the 32nd matchweek.

Who else is at risk of suspension for Everton?

As it stands, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the most booked player in the league with four cautions. However, he’s not the only Everton star at risk of suspension in the near future.

Tim Iroegbunam, who joined from Aston Villa in 2024, has been booked three times so far this term and is averaging two fouls per game at present. August’s Player of the Month, Jack Grealish, has also been booked twice since completing his summer loan move from Manchester City.

Everton face FA Cup holders Crystal Palace and title hopefuls Manchester City at the start of October and will hope to have a full strength team at their disposal ahead of a challenging run of games.