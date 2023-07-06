Register
Everton defender closing in on £4m move to Premier League rivals

Everton transfer news as Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Ishe Samuels-Smith.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 6th Jul 2023, 06:36 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 06:40 BST
Ishe Samuels-Smith in action for England. Picture: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFBIshe Samuels-Smith in action for England. Picture: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB
Everton youngster Ishe Samuels-Smith is set to depart the club.

The Athletic reports that the Toffees have agreed to sell the 17-year-old to Chelsea for almost £4 million. It is said that Samuels-Smith will pen a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back has come through the youth system at Everton and represented England at age-group level. Samuels-Smith was named on the bench in the Premier League for the first time in the Blues’ loss to Fulham at Goodison Park in April - as well as being included in the squad for a Carabao Cup defeat by Bournemouth last November.

Throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Samuels-Smith made a total of 29 appearances for both the under-21s and under-18s.

