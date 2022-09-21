Nathan Patterson has impressed for Everton so far this season after signing from Rangers in January.

Nathan Patterson quipped he still has Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in his pocket after the Merseyside derby.

The defender has made a scintillating start to the season for Everton.

Despite his lack of Premier League season beforehand, failing to make his debut after arriving from Rangers in January because of injury, he's adapted seamlessly.

Patterson has started all seven games for Frank Lampard's side and has established himself as a fans' favourite.

The Scotland international, who is set to feature against Ukraine in the Nations League tonight, impressed in the 0-0 Merseyside derby draw by keeping Luis Diaz quiet.

What’s been said

Speaking to James McFadden for the Scottish FA’s media department, Patterson said: “It was good. I’ve played in Old Firms but never with any crowds (because of Covid-19 restrictions).

“To play in the Merseyside derby with the bonkers Goodison, you could say. It was good, the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“I thought we might have nicked a win but the goal was chalked off. But it was a great game, I really enjoyed it.”

Former Everton forward McFadden asked Patterson: “Did you let Luis Diaz out (of his pocket) or is he still in there?”

While looking at his pocket, Patterson replied in jest: “Aye, probably somewhere.

“To be fair, it was a great game and he was a tough opponent.

“He’s a great player, playing for a great club and it’s a challenge for me to show what I can do and nullify their threats. I felt like I did that.”

Nathan Patterson battles Luis Diaz during Everton’s Merseyside derby draw against Liverpool. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

‘It’s great being a part of it’

On the start to the season, Patterson said: “I have enjoyed the first part of the season with Everton. It's been a bit abnormal for me (playing every week). At Rangers, I was second choice to Tav (James Tavernier) and then going down to Everton, it's took me a while to get in the team. The injury didn’t help.

“But I have started the season well and got my place in the team.

“You need to keep your feet on the ground. Each game has its different challenges but I look forward to them as they come. I

“I t is difficult as you know you are playing against someone who’s capable of a bit of magic each game so you need to be fully concentrated and that’s benefited me. I’m only 20 so I’m going to learn each game.