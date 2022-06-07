Everton defender Yerry Mina is reportedly a target for Marseille.

Yerry Mina is claimed to be wanted by Marseille this summer.

Reports in the defender's native Colombia suggest that the Ligue 1 side are looking to bolster their options ahead of a return to the Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mina's widely regarded as Everton's best centre-back but struggled to stay fit throughout the season.

He was hampered by various muscle injuries, which restricted him to just 13 Premier League appearances as the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation.

Mina, purchased for £27 million from Barcelona in 2018, has a year remaining on his Goodison Park deal.

And it's claimed that he could exit the club for Marseille after a recent trip to France to watch Colombia under-19s at the Maurice Revello Tournament (previously named the Toulon Tournament).

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 behind PSG to book their spot in Europe's elite club competition next term.

Mina's now reportedly a target for manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Will Everton sell Yerry Mina?

If the right offer was lodged, it is highly possible that Everton would grant Mina a departure.

The 27-year-old is said to be one of the club's higher earners but his troubles staying fit are a concern.

He's been available for less than half of the Toffees' Premier League games since joining the club four years ago.

Given Everton's precarious financial situation, removing him from the wage bill and netting a fee may be prudent.

Lampard's already well-stocked in central defence, with Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate senior options along with youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.