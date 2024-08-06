Everton deliver crushing Goodison Park victory with 17-year-old scoring and injury boost
Everton earned a 6-0 victory over Motherwell in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Goodison Park.
The Toffees were rampant as Beto and Neal Maupay netted doubles against the Scottish Premiership visitors. New signing Jake O’Brien scored as second goal in two games, having bagged on debut at Preston last weekend, while 17-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong was on target.
There were maiden Goodison appearances for summer arrivals, O’Brien, Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye. Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman made a return from a minor knee injury after missing the 3-0 Preston triumph.
Everton now prepare for their final friendly of the summer when they face Italian outfit AS Roma on Saturday (17.00 BST) before starting their Premier League season against Brighton at Goodison on August 17.
