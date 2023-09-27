Everton face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round and Jack Harrison could be involved.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton under-21s suffered a 2-0 loss to Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy last night.

Two goals inside 20 minutes from the League One Brewers courtesy of Mason Bennett and Adedeji Oshilaja unlocked the young Toffees at the Pirelli Stadium.

But as Sean Dyche watched from the stands, Jack Harrison was not involved - suggesting he may feature on the bench in tonight’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at Aston Villa. Harrison has still to feature for Everton since signing from Leeds United on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window. The winger arrived with a hip injury that he sustained at the back end of last season and has been in recovery.

Harrison returned to full team training earlier this month but is yet to feature in a match-day squad. He was, however, handed a 45-minute cameo for the under-21s in a 2-1 victory over Norwich City last Friday. And after not featuring against Burton, he could well be in the match-day squad against Villa this evening