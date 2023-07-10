Mason Holgate has been linked with a move to Sheffield United.

Everton have confirmed their 28-man travelling squad for this week's pre-season training campaign in Switzerland.

The Toffees will spend five days in the Alps before playing a friendly against Stade Nyonnais in Nyon on Friday 14 July.

A total of 28 players have jetted off to Switzerland. Captain Seamus Coleman is not included as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury he sustained last season. Coleman recently put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite has been given additional time off after helping England under-21s to European Championship glory on Saturday. In addition, Demarai Gray is currently respresenting Jamaica at the CONCAF Gold Cup. The Reggae Boyz have reached the semi-finals of the competition.

But interestingly, Mason Holgate and Jean Philippe-Gbamin are not in the travelling party.

Holgate has been heavily linked with a departure from Goodison Park this summer - with Sheffield United mooted. The defender is down the pecking order behind James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

Holgate was back for the first day of pre-season training last week - although Gbamin was not.

The midfielder’s agent earlier this summer insisted that the midfielder would not be at Everton for the 2023-24 season. Gbamin made just eight appearances since signing from Mainz in the summer of 2019 and spent last term on loan at Trabzonspor.

Speaking to the BBC, Bernard Collignon said: “We will have to find another project for him. I am the one who chose Everton for him because it would have been a stepping stone to move on elsewhere.

“There was interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and even Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him for Liverpool six months before but now Jean-Philippe wants to go back to Germany.”

Vitalii Mykolenko is another not to travel to Switzerland but represented Ukraine during the international break in June.

Everton said when announcing the squad that ‘only players currently involved in international football or continuing rehabilitation from injuries unavailable’ have not travelled.

Everton squad travelling to Switzerland

Ryan Astley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Tom Cannon

Billy Crellin

Dele

Lewis Dobbin

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Ben Godfrey

Andre Gomes

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Liam Higgins

Mackenzie Hunt

Alex Iwobi

Michael Keane

Katia Kouyate

Andy Lonergan

Neal Maupay

Dwight McNeil

Stanley Mills

Francis Okoronkwo

Amadou Onana

Tyler Onyango

Nathan Patterson

Jordan Pickford

James Tarkowski

Joao Virginia

Lewis Warrington