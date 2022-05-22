Everton expected starting line-up: five changes as Tom Davies call made vs Arsenal

, Frank Lampard could look to make changes when Everton bring the curtain down on their season against Arsenal.

Everton head into their final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal with the pressure off.

The Toffees sealed their top-flight survival in the most dramatic circumstances with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Trailing by two goals at half-time, Frank Lampard’s troops rallied after the break with Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on target.

Now Everton go to the Emirates Stadium knowing they can play with freedom.

It’s the first time Lampard has been able to enjoy such a luxury since taking the Goodison Park hot seat in January.

The Blues boss could look to make changes from the win against Palace and reward some of his fringe players a rare outing.

However, Lampard will also be wary of the integrity of the league with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who play Norwich City, battling for the final Champions League spot.

There’s also a chance of finishing 15th and earning extra prize money.

1. GK - Asmir Begovic Been such a dependable deputy to Jordan Pickford this season and could be rewarded with an outing. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

2. RB - Jonjoe Kenny Seamus Coleman has put in tireless effort on and off the pitch in recent weeks. Kenny could instead come in and it could be his last game for the club given he’s out of contract. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

3. CB - Michael Keane Such a deserved goal against Palace. Now the pressure is off. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Made huge strides under Lampard’s tutelage. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images