Everton face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Everton aim for their first Premier League victory over the season when they travel to Aston Villa tomorrow (12.30 BST).

The Toffees opened the campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend.

Frank Lampard's side didn't deserve a defeat, though, with the game decided by a Jorginho penalty in first-half stoppage-time.

Still, the Everton boss may be weighing up changes to his team having signed Conor Coady and Amadou Onana this week.

Here's how we think the Blues will line-up at against Steven Gerrard’s outfit - who were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth in their first game of the campaign - at Villa Park.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford skippered the Toffees against Chelsea last week and would have had a clean sheet except for a spot-kick.

With Seamus Coleman still working his way back to full fitness, there's a good chance Pickford will be wearing the captain's armband again.

Defence

Conor Coady. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

There will be forced changes in the rearguard after injuries to Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) and Yerry Mina (ankle).

Mason Holgate came on for Godfrey on the right-hand side of a back three and was solid.

There's a strong chance Conor Coady will make an immediate debut after signing from Wolves on a season-long loan. The England international is the ideal replacement for Mina in the heart of the defence.

James Tarkowski has made an outstanding impact and is expected to play on the left.

Midfield

Amadou Onana. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

If Lampard deploys a wing-back system again, Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko will likely keep their berths.

Patterson made his Premier League debut against Chelsea and looked at home.

The Scotland international is only going to improve as he gets more experience under his belt. Coleman may not be fit enough to start yet after undergoing an operation during the off-season.

Mykolenko, meanwhile, has competition from Ruben Vinagre but showed encouraging signs against Chelsea - particularly in the first half.

In the middle of the park, Lampard has a quandary about whether to start Amadou Onana, who signed from Lille for up to £34 million.

Alex Iwobi isn't a natural number six but was superb against Chelsea, while Abdoulaye Doucoure put in a decent shift.

Lampard has asked for a degree of patience with 20-year-old Onana despite the understandable excitement among fans.

Therefore, the Belgium international may have to settle for a role on the bench.

Forwards

Everton now have a senior striker available in Salomon Rondon, who is back from suspension.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin absent, Rondon is an experienced centre-forward who can provide more of a focal point.

It'll also allow Anthony Gordon to play with more freedom from a slightly deeper role and put Villa on the back foot with the ball at his feet.

Lampard will also have to decide between Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.

Because McNeil is a left-footer, that may just get him the nod over Gray.