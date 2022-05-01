Everton are looking to close the gap in the Premier League relegation battle after Burnley’s victory over Watford.

Everton have a huge clash in their Premier League relegation battle when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park today (14.00).

The Toffees now find themselves five points adrift of safety after yesterday’s results.

Burnley pulled off a huge comeback to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road and move clear of the bottom three.

And while Everton have two games in hand on the Clarets, their predicament has never been worse.

There will be no sentiment shown from Frank Lampard when he faces the club his playing career is synonymous with.

A win for the home side will mean their fate remains in their own hands.

Yet it’ll be a stern challenge to defeat a Chelsea side that is third in the table and have booked their spot in the FA Cup final.

Everton will be without the likes of Ben Godfrey, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes against the Londoners.

Still, Lampard has some selection decisions to make.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Will have to be at his best to repel a potent Chelsea attack. Photo: Julian Finney

2. RB - Seamus Coleman A captain’s performance is required from the Irishman. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. CB - Yerry Mina Rested against Liverpool and a straightforward decision to bring him back into the team. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Started ahead of Michael Keane last week before Ben Godfrey’s injury. Likely to retain his spot.