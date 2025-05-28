Everton expected to complete first summer transfer in next few days - report

Getty Images

Everton transfer news as Charly Alcaraz closes in on making his move permanent.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are closing in on an agreement to sign Charly Alcaraz on a permanent basis, reports suggest.

According to GE Globo, the Blues have until 31 May to negotiate the attacking midfielder’s move from Flamengo after his impressive loan spell. Alcaraz joined Everton on the final day of the winter transfer window and has made an eye-catching impression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old recorded two goals and two assists to help David Moyes’ side not only steer comfortably clear of a Premier League relegation battle but finish 13th. Alcaraz netted the winner in the 1-0 triumph at Newcastle United on the final day of the 2024-25 season.

Everton have the option to turn Alcaraz’s move into a permanent deal for around £13 million and confirmed earlier this week that discussions with Brazilian side Flamengo were ongoing. Per GE Globo, the Blues have until the end of the month to complete the deal before Flamengo ‘will be open to the market to negotiate with other clubs and/or renegotiate the values ​​with Everton’. It is suggested that Moyes’ outfit can pay the fee in three installments.

The Times reports that Everton ‘expect’ to complete the deal for Alcaraz. Despite the former Southampton man’s impressive performances, GE suggests he does not have a future at Flamengo and that the club ‘considers the resale to be more interesting than the return’ of Alcaraz.

The Argentine was the Rio de Janeiro-based side’s record signing when he joined from the Saints last summer but struggled to find form. But Alcaraz has found momentum at Everton and has enjoyed his time on Merseyside. He’s featured in the No.10 role and on the left-hand side of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton transfer window

Everton have a big summer ahead, having already confirmed the departures of eight players. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ashley Young turned down respective new contracts, while back-up goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic have left.

Loan quarter Jack Harrison (Leeds United), Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli), Orel Mangala (Lyon) and Armando Broja (Chelsea) have returned to their respective parent clubs. There is still to be an official announcement on the futures of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman as their current contracts expire on 30 June.