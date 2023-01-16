Protest organiser speaks out as ‘leadership vacuum’ sees club slip down the league standings.

A prominent campaigner from the Everton protests that made headlines this weekend believes the club are at a ‘watershed moment’ and has urged under-fire owner Farhad Moshiri to take urgent action to halt the club’s slide towards relegation from the Premier League.

The Toffees slumped to their 10th defeat in 13 games with a 2-1 loss at home to bottom of the table Southampton. Thousands of fans voiced their growing dissatisfaction with the board and owners, who were advised not to attend the match at Goodison Park, during a planned sit-in protest after the match.

Advertisement

This spilled over into the streets following the game, with footage on social media showing fans crowding players’ cars as they tried to exit the stadium - prompting defender Yerry Mina to confront some supporters.

Whilst the atmosphere surrounding fan feelings towards the owners and board of directors was toxic, Paul reaffirmed that fan’s support for the players continues to be strong - referencing last season’s home atmosphere as a key factor in their Premier League survival.

“The atmosphere within Goodison Park is still very supportive, yes, there was frustration at the end of the game with the result. Several thousand Evertonians sat in after the game and turned up two hours before kick-off in a very passionate demonstration of their support and I think any player who comes to Everton would recognise that passion and support which has always been one of our great strengths and will continue to be its great strength. Only 12 months ago, the fans were lauded for their support which helped keep Everton up and it would be exactly the same this year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the defeat, he went on to say the club is in a real key moment and believes now is the time for owner Moshiri to step in and take action, claiming that doing nothing is no longer an option for the highly criticised owner.