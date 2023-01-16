A prominent campaigner from the Everton protests that made headlines this weekend believes the club are at a ‘watershed moment’ and has urged under-fire owner Farhad Moshiri to take urgent action to halt the club’s slide towards relegation from the Premier League.
The Toffees slumped to their 10th defeat in 13 games with a 2-1 loss at home to bottom of the table Southampton. Thousands of fans voiced their growing dissatisfaction with the board and owners, who were advised not to attend the match at Goodison Park, during a planned sit-in protest after the match.
This spilled over into the streets following the game, with footage on social media showing fans crowding players’ cars as they tried to exit the stadium - prompting defender Yerry Mina to confront some supporters.
Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside this morning, a prominent campaigner for the fan protest, Everton fan Paul, known as ‘The Esk’ spoke out on the weekend’s protest and the general consensus among fans.
Whilst the atmosphere surrounding fan feelings towards the owners and board of directors was toxic, Paul reaffirmed that fan’s support for the players continues to be strong - referencing last season’s home atmosphere as a key factor in their Premier League survival.
“The atmosphere within Goodison Park is still very supportive, yes, there was frustration at the end of the game with the result. Several thousand Evertonians sat in after the game and turned up two hours before kick-off in a very passionate demonstration of their support and I think any player who comes to Everton would recognise that passion and support which has always been one of our great strengths and will continue to be its great strength. Only 12 months ago, the fans were lauded for their support which helped keep Everton up and it would be exactly the same this year.”
Following the defeat, he went on to say the club is in a real key moment and believes now is the time for owner Moshiri to step in and take action, claiming that doing nothing is no longer an option for the highly criticised owner.
“The biggest issue is the apparent leadership vacuum that exists around the club, both in terms of the owner and the board and the problems we face as a club have been built over a number of the years and we’re at a real key point a watershed moment that we believe Farhad Moshiri has to take action to not only protect his own investment but to protect the long-term interests of the club, doing nothing is longer an option.”