The bottle struck defender Matty Cash on the head.

An Everton fan who threw a plastic bottle at Aston Villa players celebrating at Goodison Park has been given a four year football banning order and a suspended prison sentence.

Roger Tweedle, 19, slung the bottle from the Bullens Stand during a 1-0 defeat for the Toffees on January 22 and struck defender Matty Cash on the head.

The Walton teenager appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court on Thursday and was found guilty of throwing missiles onto a football pitch and section 39 assault.

Matty Cash is struck by a bottle during Everton’s Premier League match against Aston Villa January 2022. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Tweedle, who cannot attend a football match until 2026, was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a fine and pay court costs.

He was swiftly arrested by police and charged at the time of the incident.

Match commander, temporary assistant chief constable Paul White said: “Such behaviour at sporting events will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police and working closely with clubs, we are doing all we can to eradicate such behaviour.

“Players should not have to tolerate any items being thrown towards them or onto the pitch. It endangers players, spectators, fans and officials and the consequences are potentially catastrophic.