Everton fans are loving what Seamus Coleman did whilst being stretchered off

The captain suffered what looked like a serious injury in the first-half.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman was stretchered off during their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power last night, but his reaction on his way off the pitch has got fans talking.

The Toffees played out an incredibly exciting relegation-clash with Dean Smith’s side, in a game that had just about everything that constitutes a brilliant game.

Coleman was making his first start for three games, after missing out with a thigh injury, and he began the game in fine formbefore a collision with Boubakary Soumaré resulted in the Irishman being stretchered off.

There was a clear concern from the Everton bench and the game was halted for several minutes whilst medical attention was given to the 34-year-old.

Whilst being taken off, fans noticed through the TV cameras that the defender was seen ushering a rally cry to fellow Everton players around him - in what was a true indication of his leadership.

Fans tributes poured in with one saying: ‘True leadership from Seamus Coleman tonight. Wishing him a speedy recovery.’

Whilst another echoed those words: ‘The man is an absolut warrior. Come on Everton, do it for your captain!’

However, given the nature of the injury, it could mean that Coleman may never play for Everton again.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and there has been no indication that the club will offer an extension - but it may be a decision that is made when Everton’s Premier League status is confirmed at the completion of the season.

If this is to be the end, the right-back will have completed 408 games for the Merseyside club after joining for just £50,00 in 2009.

During that time he registered 28 goals and 32 assists and developed from a promising right-back from the Irish League into a Premier League defender and Everton hero.

